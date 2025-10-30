LEO (LEO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00313429$ 0.00313429 $ 0.00313429 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.56% Price Change (1D) -5.91% Price Change (7D) -4.35% Price Change (7D) -4.35%

LEO (LEO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, LEO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LEO's all-time high price is $ 0.00313429, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, LEO has changed by +0.56% over the past hour, -5.91% over 24 hours, and -4.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LEO (LEO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 833.30K$ 833.30K $ 833.30K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 877.16K$ 877.16K $ 877.16K Circulation Supply 9.50B 9.50B 9.50B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LEO is $ 833.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEO is 9.50B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 877.16K.