LeisureMeta Price (LM)
The live price of LeisureMeta (LM) today is 0.00527395 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.43M USD. LM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LeisureMeta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 193.51K USD
- LeisureMeta price change within the day is -1.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.55B USD
Get real-time price updates of the LM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of LeisureMeta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LeisureMeta to USD was $ +0.0026880083.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LeisureMeta to USD was $ +0.0020193311.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LeisureMeta to USD was $ +0.001234687881166302.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0026880083
|+50.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0020193311
|+38.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001234687881166302
|+30.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of LeisureMeta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.86%
-1.67%
-13.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LeisureMetaverse issued its own utility token, LM token to energize trade of NFTs and increase the valuation of NFTs. LeisureMetaverse operates its own blockchain, but the LM token in LeisureMetaverse and the ERC20 LM token on Ethereum are interchangeable through the gateway between LeisureMetaverse and Ethereum. As an NFT minting & trading DAO platform, the Leisure metaverse platform is designed to overcome limitations of existing blockchain platforms such as scalability, gas fee and awkward UX. Using Tendermint style proof of stake PoS) based Byzantine Fault Tolerant BFT) consensus algorithm, LeisureMeta chain has attained 1,000 TPS and transaction finality at once. The Bloom filter is used to distinguish known transactions between individual nodes to enhance the efficiency of networking by transmitting unknown transactions only. With multiple private key paring system, the UX was improved by assigning individual private keys for user"s each device. LeisureMeta blockchain reduced the block time to 1 sec with Conflict free Replicated Data Type (CRDT) structure to eliminate the ordering between intra block transactions. Consequently, the computing power required for blockmaking process has been significantly minimized.
