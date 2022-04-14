LeisureMeta (LM) Information

LeisureMetaverse issued its own utility token, LM token to energize trade of NFTs and increase the valuation of NFTs. LeisureMetaverse operates its own blockchain, but the LM token in LeisureMetaverse and the ERC20 LM token on Ethereum are interchangeable through the gateway between LeisureMetaverse and Ethereum. As an NFT minting & trading DAO platform, the Leisure metaverse platform is designed to overcome limitations of existing blockchain platforms such as scalability, gas fee and awkward UX. Using Tendermint style proof of stake PoS) based Byzantine Fault Tolerant BFT) consensus algorithm, LeisureMeta chain has attained 1,000 TPS and transaction finality at once. The Bloom filter is used to distinguish known transactions between individual nodes to enhance the efficiency of networking by transmitting unknown transactions only. With multiple private key paring system, the UX was improved by assigning individual private keys for user"s each device. LeisureMeta blockchain reduced the block time to 1 sec with Conflict free Replicated Data Type (CRDT) structure to eliminate the ordering between intra block transactions. Consequently, the computing power required for blockmaking process has been significantly minimized.