kncler coin Price Today

The live kncler coin (KANCLER) price today is $ 0, with a 5.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current KANCLER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KANCLER.

kncler coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 407,909, with a circulating supply of 700.00M KANCLER. During the last 24 hours, KANCLER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00105355, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KANCLER moved -0.77% in the last hour and +39.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 370.28.

kncler coin (KANCLER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 407.91K$ 407.91K $ 407.91K Volume (24H) $ 370.28$ 370.28 $ 370.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 582.73K$ 582.73K $ 582.73K Circulation Supply 700.00M 700.00M 700.00M Total Supply 999,999,843.746605 999,999,843.746605 999,999,843.746605

The current Market Cap of kncler coin is $ 407.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 370.28. The circulating supply of KANCLER is 700.00M, with a total supply of 999999843.746605. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 582.73K.