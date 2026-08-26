Kindred Labs Price Today

The live Kindred Labs (KIN) price today is $ 0.00215061, with a 3.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00215061 per KIN.

Kindred Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 316,545, with a circulating supply of 147.19M KIN. During the last 24 hours, KIN traded between $ 0.00211105 (low) and $ 0.00222324 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11089, while the all-time low was $ 0.0018311.

In short-term performance, KIN moved -0.04% in the last hour and -3.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.26K.

Kindred Labs (KIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 316.55K$ 316.55K $ 316.55K Volume (24H) $ 6.26K$ 6.26K $ 6.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.15M$ 2.15M $ 2.15M Circulation Supply 147.19M 147.19M 147.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kindred Labs is $ 316.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.26K. The circulating supply of KIN is 147.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.15M.