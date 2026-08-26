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The live Kindra by virtuals price today is 0 USD.KINDRA market cap is 204,609 USD. Track real-time KINDRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kindra by virtuals price today is 0 USD.KINDRA market cap is 204,609 USD. Track real-time KINDRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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KINDRA Price Info

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Kindra by virtuals Logo

Kindra by virtuals Price (KINDRA)

Unlisted

1 KINDRA to USD Live Price:

$0.00020308
$0.00020308$0.00020308
-0.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:30:59 (UTC+8)

Kindra by virtuals Price Today

The live Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) price today is $ 0, with a 29.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KINDRA.

Kindra by virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 204,609, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KINDRA. During the last 24 hours, KINDRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KINDRA moved -0.98% in the last hour and +23.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.15K.

Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Market Information

$ 204.61K
$ 204.61K$ 204.61K

$ 12.15K
$ 12.15K$ 12.15K

$ 204.61K
$ 204.61K$ 204.61K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kindra by virtuals is $ 204.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.15K. The circulating supply of KINDRA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.61K.

Kindra by virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.98%

-29.34%

+23.55%

+23.55%

Price Prediction for Kindra by virtuals

Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KINDRA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kindra by virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kindra by virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KINDRA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kindra by virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA)

KINDRA is a next-generation Web3 gaming ecosystem centered around a cozy 3D skilling MMORPG that combines immersive multiplayer gameplay with true digital ownership. Built on Robinhood Chain and integrated with blockchain technology, KINDRA introduces a player-first economy where users can gather resources, craft items, level up skills, and interact with a living online world while maintaining ownership of their most valuable in-game assets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Gaming (GameFi)MMO

About Kindra by virtuals

What is Kindra by virtuals's current price?

Kindra by virtuals trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -29.34% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of KINDRA?

With a market cap of $204609, KINDRA is ranked #4495 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Kindra by virtuals generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of KINDRA?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Kindra by virtuals fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Kindra by virtuals compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence KINDRA?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,MMO,Robinhood Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does KINDRA behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kindra by virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:30:59 (UTC+8)

Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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