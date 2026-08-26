Kindra by virtuals Price Today

The live Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) price today is $ 0, with a 29.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KINDRA.

Kindra by virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 204,609, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KINDRA. During the last 24 hours, KINDRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KINDRA moved -0.98% in the last hour and +23.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.15K.

Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 204.61K$ 204.61K $ 204.61K Volume (24H) $ 12.15K$ 12.15K $ 12.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 204.61K$ 204.61K $ 204.61K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kindra by virtuals is $ 204.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.15K. The circulating supply of KINDRA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.61K.