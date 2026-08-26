kazonomics Price Today

The live kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) price today is $ 0.00105416, with a 16.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAZONOMICS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00105416 per KAZONOMICS.

kazonomics currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,053,914, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KAZONOMICS. During the last 24 hours, KAZONOMICS traded between $ 0.00104783 (low) and $ 0.00126962 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.052015, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAZONOMICS moved -0.12% in the last hour and +27.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 821.39.

kazonomics (KAZONOMICS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Volume (24H) $ 821.39$ 821.39 $ 821.39 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of kazonomics is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 821.39. The circulating supply of KAZONOMICS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.