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The live JunoCash price today is 0.055992 USD.JUNO market cap is 109,447 USD. Track real-time JUNO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live JunoCash price today is 0.055992 USD.JUNO market cap is 109,447 USD. Track real-time JUNO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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JUNO Price Info

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JunoCash Price (JUNO)

Unlisted

1 JUNO to USD Live Price:

$0.055992
$0.055992$0.055992
-0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
JunoCash (JUNO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:24:20 (UTC+8)

JunoCash Price Today

The live JunoCash (JUNO) price today is $ 0.055992, with a 5.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.055992 per JUNO.

JunoCash currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 109,447, with a circulating supply of 1.95M JUNO. During the last 24 hours, JUNO traded between $ 0.056596 (low) and $ 0.05908 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.389901, while the all-time low was $ 0.01105439.

In short-term performance, JUNO moved -1.59% in the last hour and +10.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.49K.

JunoCash (JUNO) Market Information

$ 109.45K
$ 109.45K$ 109.45K

$ 13.49K
$ 13.49K$ 13.49K

$ 178.51K
$ 178.51K$ 178.51K

1.95M
1.95M 1.95M

1,954,681.24990004
1,954,681.24990004 1,954,681.24990004

The current Market Cap of JunoCash is $ 109.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.49K. The circulating supply of JUNO is 1.95M, with a total supply of 1954681.24990004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.51K.

JunoCash Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.056596
$ 0.056596$ 0.056596
24H Low
$ 0.05908
$ 0.05908$ 0.05908
24H High

$ 0.056596
$ 0.056596$ 0.056596

$ 0.05908
$ 0.05908$ 0.05908

$ 0.389901
$ 0.389901$ 0.389901

$ 0.01105439
$ 0.01105439$ 0.01105439

-1.59%

-5.06%

+10.73%

+10.73%

Price Prediction for JunoCash

JunoCash (JUNO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JUNO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
JunoCash (JUNO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of JunoCash could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price JunoCash will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JUNO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking JunoCash Price Prediction.

What is JunoCash (JUNO)

Launched on 15/11/2025, Junocash (JUNO) is a privacy-focused, proof-of-work cryptocurrency with a fixed supply of 21 million coins, in which 100% of circulating coins are permanently shielded using zero-knowledge proofs. The protocol enforces mandatory privacy for all transactions: senders, receivers, and amounts are encrypted on-chain, with only transaction fees publicly visible. There are no transparent transactions, no optional privacy toggles, and no exceptions.

Bitcoin established a robust monetary framework, including fixed supply, proof-of-work consensus, and a predictable halving schedule, but its fully transparent ledger creates fungibility and privacy problems. When every transaction is publicly traceable, individual coins can be flagged, blacklisted, or valued differently based on their history. This breaks fungibility, a property essential to sound money. Bitcoin's SHA-256 mining is also dominated by specialized ASIC hardware, concentrating block production among industrial-scale operations. Juno Cash retains Bitcoin's core monetary properties, including a 21 million coin hard cap, 4 year halving cycle, and proof-of-work security, while addressing these shortcomings through mandatory privacy and CPU-accessible mining.

Junocash uses the Orchard shielded transaction protocol with Halo 2 zero-knowledge proofs, which require no trusted setup ceremony. This eliminates the cryptographic trust assumptions present in earlier zero-knowledge systems. Transaction signing completes in 2-5 seconds on commodity hardware, with verification under 100 milliseconds. New coins are minted openly for simple supply auditability, but must permanently enter the shielded pool before they can be spent, with no way to leave once inside. Because all transactions are shielded by default, no transaction graph exists, and there are no visible links between senders and receivers to analyze. Every coin is indistinguishable from every other, and the anonymity set is 100% of all transactions on the network. This restores the fungibility that transparent blockchains lack.

Users who need to share transaction details for compliance, auditing, or personal record-keeping can do so selectively through view keys, without compromising privacy for the rest of the network.

Mining on JunoCash uses the RandomX proof-of-work algorithm, which is designed to run efficiently on general-purpose CPUs and resist optimization by ASICs and GPUs. This enables anyone with standard consumer hardware to participate in block production and coin issuance, rather than requiring the specialized equipment that dominates Bitcoin mining. The network targets 60-second block intervals with a 100-block difficulty adjustment window, reducing block time variance and improving confirmation predictability. Mined coins require 1,000 block confirmations before they can be spent, providing additional security suited to a CPU-mined network.

JunoCash launched with no premine, no initial coin offering, no founders' rewards, and no developer tax. 100% of all block rewards go to miners. The project is open-source under the MIT license, with cross-platform node software available for Linux, Windows, and macOS (Intel and Apple Silicon). Mobile and desktop wallets, a standalone RandomX miner (junorig), mining pool infrastructure, and block explorer are available alongside the core node software.

The whitepaper, source code, and additional resources are available at https://juno.cash.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About JunoCash

What is JunoCash's current price?

JunoCash trades at $0.055992, reflecting a price movement of -5.06% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of JUNO?

With a market cap of $109447, JUNO is ranked #5273 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does JunoCash generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of JUNO?

There are 1954681.24990004 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

JunoCash fluctuated between $0.056596 and $0.05908, reflecting daily volatility.

How does JunoCash compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.389901, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence JUNO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Privacy Coins,Base Ecosystem,Privacy category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does JUNO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JunoCash

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:24:20 (UTC+8)

JunoCash (JUNO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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