Juicebox Price (JBX)
The live price of Juicebox (JBX) today is 0.00166788 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.13M USD. JBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Juicebox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.61K USD
- Juicebox price change within the day is +5.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.88B USD
During today, the price change of Juicebox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Juicebox to USD was $ +0.0002835174.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Juicebox to USD was $ +0.0003334285.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Juicebox to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002835174
|+17.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003334285
|+19.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Juicebox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+5.27%
-36.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Build a community around a project, fund it, and program its spending. Light enough for a group of friends, powerful enough for a global network of anons. Powered by public smart contracts on Ethereum.
