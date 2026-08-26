John Pork Price Today

The live John Pork (PORK) price today is $ 0, with a 4.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current PORK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PORK.

John Pork currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,437, with a circulating supply of 998.81M PORK. During the last 24 hours, PORK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0041359, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PORK moved +0.03% in the last hour and +21.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

John Pork (PORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.44K$ 55.44K $ 55.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.44K$ 55.44K $ 55.44K Circulation Supply 998.81M 998.81M 998.81M Total Supply 998,806,798.384199 998,806,798.384199 998,806,798.384199

The current Market Cap of John Pork is $ 55.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PORK is 998.81M, with a total supply of 998806798.384199. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.44K.