jam cat Price Today

The live jam cat (JAM) price today is $ 0, with a 7.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JAM.

jam cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 96,731, with a circulating supply of 999.26M JAM. During the last 24 hours, JAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03778961, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JAM moved +0.03% in the last hour and +22.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

jam cat (JAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.73K$ 96.73K $ 96.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.73K$ 96.73K $ 96.73K Circulation Supply 999.26M 999.26M 999.26M Total Supply 999,263,831.981899 999,263,831.981899 999,263,831.981899

The current Market Cap of jam cat is $ 96.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAM is 999.26M, with a total supply of 999263831.981899. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.73K.