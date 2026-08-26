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The live Ithaca Protocol price today is 0 USD.ITHACA market cap is 247,339 USD. Track real-time ITHACA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ithaca Protocol price today is 0 USD.ITHACA market cap is 247,339 USD. Track real-time ITHACA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ITHACA Price Info

What is ITHACA

ITHACA Official Website

ITHACA Tokenomics

ITHACA Price Forecast

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Ithaca Protocol Logo

Ithaca Protocol Price (ITHACA)

Unlisted

1 ITHACA to USD Live Price:

$0.0003709
$0.0003709$0.0003709
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:19:13 (UTC+8)

Ithaca Protocol Price Today

The live Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current ITHACA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ITHACA.

Ithaca Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 247,339, with a circulating supply of 666.86M ITHACA. During the last 24 hours, ITHACA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.116504, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ITHACA moved +0.12% in the last hour and -4.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.29K.

Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Market Information

$ 247.34K
$ 247.34K$ 247.34K

$ 51.29K
$ 51.29K$ 51.29K

$ 333.81K
$ 333.81K$ 333.81K

666.86M
666.86M 666.86M

899,999,900.0
899,999,900.0 899,999,900.0

The current Market Cap of Ithaca Protocol is $ 247.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.29K. The circulating supply of ITHACA is 666.86M, with a total supply of 899999900.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 333.81K.

Ithaca Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.116504
$ 0.116504$ 0.116504

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.12%

+0.63%

-4.52%

-4.52%

Price Prediction for Ithaca Protocol

Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ITHACA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ithaca Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ithaca Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ITHACA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ithaca Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA)

Ithaca is a non-custodial, composable, option, option strategies and structured products (and soon) protocol on Arbitrum (and soon on Base and Solana) underpinned by a provably optimal, auction-based matching engine.

Current Rankings Ithaca already ranks consistently between #1 and #4 option protocols in terms of volumes and premia on DefiLlama, having been live for few months and liquidity ramping up.

Vision Ithaca will be the no1 option protocol across chains Why options? Option market is huge everywhere; never a ‘demand for options‘ challenge, always ‘liquidity’; Ithaca solved this. 'It is easy to build a perp product when you have an option market. It is very hard to build an option market when you just got perps.'

Ithaca will be the 'Uniswap of Options' Similar to how a protocol would seed an AMM pool to generate liquidity on spot trading of their token, Ithaca has built innovative modular infrastructure that allows for instant spin up of complete liquid option / option strategy / structured product markets on any underlying.

Market Traction Ithaca already is showing traction with knowledgeable power users that can access for the first time ( not only in DeFi, but also in CeFi and TradFi )

Product Offerings

  • Fully composable linear combinations of vanillas and digitals
  • Collateral Optimization
  • Innovative margin lending (launching soon)

Ithaca has put together infrastructure that encompasses as special cases all vault and structured product offerings. A listing will create the hype for every user that has tried inferior products to access a superior offering

  • Vanilla + Digital Options
  • Stories (Bets, Earn, Bonus, Twin-Win, Barriers, Contingent Premium Calls / Puts, Accumulators)
  • Principal Protected Strategies
  • Ithaca Option Bot Telegram App (First self contained telegram native option bot; opening up options to 1bln TG users; TG mini-app game coming soon)

While the Ithaca Matching Engine frequent batch auction framework levels the playing field for users protecting from high frequency traders and MEV extractors.

IthacaGPT allow non sophisticated users to translate nuanced views into, potentially complicated, option strategies. Perps can’t compete; no other protocol (TradFi / CeFi) can compete with Ithaca.

Team Most experienced trading and BD team in the market across go to market verticals; professionals; institutional, traditional retail, Degens; principals have traded for decades in Tradfi option markets and ran a successful crypto vol proprietary trading business.

Market Making Infrastructure Alongside the organic liquidity generation inherent in the building block decomposition methodology, a supporting vol market-making infrastructure is getting launched

Airdrop A liquidity-supportive point system has supported strong community growth since the emergence from stealth. Ithaca Airdrop Season One: https://blog.ithacaprotocol.io/blog/ithaca-airdrop-season-one

Funding Pre-seed round 1 year ago led by Cumberland and Wintermute.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Ithaca Protocol

Which blockchain network does Ithaca Protocol run on?

Ithaca Protocol operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ITHACA?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of 0.63% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Ithaca Protocol belong to?

Ithaca Protocol falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Options,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare ITHACA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Ithaca Protocol?

Its market capitalization is $247339, placing the asset at rank #4261. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ITHACA is currently circulating?

There are 666856348.2317038 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Ithaca Protocol today?

Over the past day, ITHACA generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Ithaca Protocol fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ithaca Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:19:13 (UTC+8)

Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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