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The live Infraxa price today is 0 USD.INFRA market cap is 443,005 USD. Track real-time INFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Infraxa price today is 0 USD.INFRA market cap is 443,005 USD. Track real-time INFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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INFRA Price Info

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INFRA Whitepaper

INFRA Official Website

INFRA Tokenomics

INFRA Price Forecast

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Infraxa Price (INFRA)

Unlisted

1 INFRA to USD Live Price:

$0.00044257
$0.00044257$0.00044257
-0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Infraxa (INFRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:14:55 (UTC+8)

Infraxa Price Today

The live Infraxa (INFRA) price today is $ 0, with a 4.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current INFRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INFRA.

Infraxa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 443,005, with a circulating supply of 999.97M INFRA. During the last 24 hours, INFRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00450112, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INFRA moved -0.59% in the last hour and +66.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 972.40.

Infraxa (INFRA) Market Information

$ 443.01K
$ 443.01K$ 443.01K

$ 972.40
$ 972.40$ 972.40

$ 443.01K
$ 443.01K$ 443.01K

999.97M
999.97M 999.97M

999,972,676.6727624
999,972,676.6727624 999,972,676.6727624

The current Market Cap of Infraxa is $ 443.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 972.40. The circulating supply of INFRA is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999972676.6727624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 443.01K.

Infraxa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00450112
$ 0.00450112$ 0.00450112

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.59%

-4.95%

+66.19%

+66.19%

Price Prediction for Infraxa

Infraxa (INFRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of INFRA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Infraxa (INFRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Infraxa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Infraxa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for INFRA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Infraxa Price Prediction.

What is Infraxa (INFRA)

Infraxa is an execution layer for autonomous finance built on Solana. The platform provides infrastructure for AI agents and automated systems to execute trades, process payments, and access market intelligence without gas friction. Infraxa operates a three-layer architecture: an execution layer (Uranus DEX) offering gasless token swaps across multiple decentralized exchanges, a payments layer running x402 facilitator infrastructure for machine-to-machine transactions via Kora, and an intelligence layer providing deep research APIs, vector database storage, and web search capabilities. The platform enables agents to pay transaction fees in any SPL token rather than requiring native SOL, abstracting gas complexity for programmatic trading and automated workflows.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Infraxa

What is Infraxa trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of -4.95% over the last 24 hours.

Is INFRA attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,DePIN,Believe.app Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Infraxa market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about INFRA?

With 999972676.6727624 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Infraxa compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.00450112 and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Infraxa being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Infraxa's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infraxa

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:14:55 (UTC+8)

Infraxa (INFRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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