Hyre Agent Price Today

The live Hyre Agent (HYRE) price today is $ 0, with a 25.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HYRE.

Hyre Agent currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 139,603, with a circulating supply of 929.84M HYRE. During the last 24 hours, HYRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HYRE moved -0.82% in the last hour and +63.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.79K.

Hyre Agent (HYRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 139.60K$ 139.60K $ 139.60K Volume (24H) $ 15.79K$ 15.79K $ 15.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 149.56K$ 149.56K $ 149.56K Circulation Supply 929.84M 929.84M 929.84M Total Supply 996,125,934.485002 996,125,934.485002 996,125,934.485002

The current Market Cap of Hyre Agent is $ 139.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.79K. The circulating supply of HYRE is 929.84M, with a total supply of 996125934.485002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.56K.