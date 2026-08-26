Housecoin Price Today

The live Housecoin (HOUSE) price today is $ 0.00106925, with a 7.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOUSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00106925 per HOUSE.

Housecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,066,148, with a circulating supply of 998.58M HOUSE. During the last 24 hours, HOUSE traded between $ 0.00104561 (low) and $ 0.00116477 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.117813, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOUSE moved +0.22% in the last hour and +41.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 44.61K.

Housecoin (HOUSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Volume (24H) $ 44.61K$ 44.61K $ 44.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Circulation Supply 998.58M 998.58M 998.58M Total Supply 998,583,022.008877 998,583,022.008877 998,583,022.008877

The current Market Cap of Housecoin is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 44.61K. The circulating supply of HOUSE is 998.58M, with a total supply of 998583022.008877. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.