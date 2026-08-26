HoodAgent Price Today

The live HoodAgent (HOODAGENT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOODAGENT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOODAGENT.

HoodAgent currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,740, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HOODAGENT. During the last 24 hours, HOODAGENT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOODAGENT moved -1.03% in the last hour and +32.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HoodAgent (HOODAGENT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.74K$ 26.74K $ 26.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.74K$ 26.74K $ 26.74K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HoodAgent is $ 26.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOODAGENT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.74K.