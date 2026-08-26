What is hi Dollar about?

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem, and the business is committed to maximizing membership value—not profits.

What makes hi Dollar unique?

Our first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers (initially Telegram and

WhatsApp, next LINE, Facebook Messenger, and others). For more information, visit hi.com.

What is the current price of hi Dollar?

hi Dollar (HI) is trading at $, reflecting a price movement of 0.09% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does hi Dollar play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio sector, HI often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is HI being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, HI recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of hi Dollar?

There are 65859645815.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of HI?

hi Dollar currently holds market rank #2516 with a market capitalization of $1475752, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has hi Dollar performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 0.09% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does hi Dollar compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio segment, HI demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.