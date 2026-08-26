GOXY Price Today

The live GOXY (GOXY) price today is $ 275,514, with a 5.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOXY to USD conversion rate is $ 275,514 per GOXY.

GOXY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 275,514, with a circulating supply of 1.00 GOXY. During the last 24 hours, GOXY traded between $ 260,965 (low) and $ 275,822 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 275,822, while the all-time low was $ 157,269.

In short-term performance, GOXY moved +0.10% in the last hour and +56.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.99K.

GOXY (GOXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 275.51K$ 275.51K $ 275.51K Volume (24H) $ 5.99K$ 5.99K $ 5.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 275.51K$ 275.51K $ 275.51K Circulation Supply 1.00 1.00 1.00 Total Supply 1.0 1.0 1.0

The current Market Cap of GOXY is $ 275.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.99K. The circulating supply of GOXY is 1.00, with a total supply of 1.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 275.51K.