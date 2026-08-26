Gorbagana Price Today

The live Gorbagana (GOR) price today is $ 0, with a 23.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOR.

Gorbagana currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 491,262, with a circulating supply of 999.82M GOR. During the last 24 hours, GOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.056621, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOR moved +0.38% in the last hour and +2.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 507.22K.

Gorbagana (GOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 491.26K$ 491.26K $ 491.26K Volume (24H) $ 507.22K$ 507.22K $ 507.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 491.26K$ 491.26K $ 491.26K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,817,293.628132 999,817,293.628132 999,817,293.628132

The current Market Cap of Gorbagana is $ 491.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 507.22K. The circulating supply of GOR is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999817293.628132. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 491.26K.