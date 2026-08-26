Ginnan The Cat Price Today

The live Ginnan The Cat (GINNAN) price today is $ 0, with a 2.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current GINNAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GINNAN.

Ginnan The Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 95,310, with a circulating supply of 6.90T GINNAN. During the last 24 hours, GINNAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GINNAN moved +0.13% in the last hour and +21.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ginnan The Cat (GINNAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.31K$ 95.31K $ 95.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.31K$ 95.31K $ 95.31K Circulation Supply 6.90T 6.90T 6.90T Total Supply 6,899,850,626,973.4 6,899,850,626,973.4 6,899,850,626,973.4

The current Market Cap of Ginnan The Cat is $ 95.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GINNAN is 6.90T, with a total supply of 6899850626973.4. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.31K.