GIGATROLL Price Today

The live GIGATROLL ($GIGATROLL) price today is $ 0, with a 9.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current $GIGATROLL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $GIGATROLL.

GIGATROLL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 106,621, with a circulating supply of 999.98M $GIGATROLL. During the last 24 hours, $GIGATROLL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $GIGATROLL moved -1.07% in the last hour and +44.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.42K.

GIGATROLL ($GIGATROLL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 106.62K$ 106.62K $ 106.62K Volume (24H) $ 52.42K$ 52.42K $ 52.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.62K$ 106.62K $ 106.62K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,982,465.234945 999,982,465.234945 999,982,465.234945

The current Market Cap of GIGATROLL is $ 106.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.42K. The circulating supply of $GIGATROLL is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999982465.234945. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.62K.