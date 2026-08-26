Genius Token Price Today

The live Genius Token (POCK) price today is $ 0.00223824, with a 17.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current POCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00223824 per POCK.

Genius Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,986,916, with a circulating supply of 887.71M POCK. During the last 24 hours, POCK traded between $ 0.00212432 (low) and $ 0.00273674 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00742828, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POCK moved +3.77% in the last hour and +16.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.84K.

Genius Token (POCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Volume (24H) $ 23.84K$ 23.84K $ 23.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.23M$ 2.23M $ 2.23M Circulation Supply 887.71M 887.71M 887.71M Total Supply 997,600,851.093685 997,600,851.093685 997,600,851.093685

The current Market Cap of Genius Token is $ 1.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.84K. The circulating supply of POCK is 887.71M, with a total supply of 997600851.093685. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.23M.