Froggie Price Today

The live Froggie (FROGGIE) price today is $ 0.0066229, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current FROGGIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0066229 per FROGGIE.

Froggie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,622,008, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FROGGIE. During the last 24 hours, FROGGIE traded between $ 0.00658454 (low) and $ 0.00669678 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.071032, while the all-time low was $ 0.00255167.

In short-term performance, FROGGIE moved +0.15% in the last hour and +7.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.16K.

Froggie (FROGGIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.62M$ 6.62M $ 6.62M Volume (24H) $ 65.16K$ 65.16K $ 65.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.62M$ 6.62M $ 6.62M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Froggie is $ 6.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.16K. The circulating supply of FROGGIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.62M.