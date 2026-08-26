FRIC Price Today

The live FRIC (FRIC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRIC.

FRIC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 860,776, with a circulating supply of 999.92M FRIC. During the last 24 hours, FRIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03571436, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRIC moved +0.34% in the last hour and +40.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.33K.

FRIC (FRIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 860.78K$ 860.78K $ 860.78K Volume (24H) $ 2.33K$ 2.33K $ 2.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 860.78K$ 860.78K $ 860.78K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,915,893.881823 999,915,893.881823 999,915,893.881823

The current Market Cap of FRIC is $ 860.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.33K. The circulating supply of FRIC is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999915893.881823. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 860.78K.