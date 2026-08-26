ForgeAI Price Today

The live ForgeAI (FORGE) price today is $ 0.00179643, with a 4.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00179643 per FORGE.

ForgeAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,827, with a circulating supply of 48.33M FORGE. During the last 24 hours, FORGE traded between $ 0.00177624 (low) and $ 0.00182811 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04972867, while the all-time low was $ 0.00114055.

In short-term performance, FORGE moved +0.12% in the last hour and +29.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.88.

ForgeAI (FORGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.83K$ 86.83K $ 86.83K Volume (24H) $ 9.88$ 9.88 $ 9.88 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.64K$ 179.64K $ 179.64K Circulation Supply 48.33M 48.33M 48.33M Total Supply 99,999,745.59694 99,999,745.59694 99,999,745.59694

The current Market Cap of ForgeAI is $ 86.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.88. The circulating supply of FORGE is 48.33M, with a total supply of 99999745.59694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.64K.