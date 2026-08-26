Fonz on Pons Price Today

The live Fonz on Pons (FONZ) price today is $ 0, with a 83.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current FONZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FONZ.

Fonz on Pons currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 272,177, with a circulating supply of 796.58M FONZ. During the last 24 hours, FONZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104012, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FONZ moved -3.37% in the last hour and +129.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 253.74K.

Fonz on Pons (FONZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 272.18K$ 272.18K $ 272.18K Volume (24H) $ 253.74K$ 253.74K $ 253.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 272.18K$ 272.18K $ 272.18K Circulation Supply 796.58M 796.58M 796.58M Total Supply 796,576,771.3520172 796,576,771.3520172 796,576,771.3520172

The current Market Cap of Fonz on Pons is $ 272.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 253.74K. The circulating supply of FONZ is 796.58M, with a total supply of 796576771.3520172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 272.18K.