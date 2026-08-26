Fluid Wrapped Ether Price Today

The live Fluid Wrapped Ether (FWETH) price today is $ 2,464.67, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current FWETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,464.67 per FWETH.

Fluid Wrapped Ether currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,571,418, with a circulating supply of 5.51K FWETH. During the last 24 hours, FWETH traded between $ 2,437.36 (low) and $ 2,513.57 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,329.7, while the all-time low was $ 1,333.35.

In short-term performance, FWETH moved +0.32% in the last hour and +29.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.01.

Fluid Wrapped Ether (FWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.57M$ 13.57M $ 13.57M Volume (24H) $ 2.01$ 2.01 $ 2.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.57M$ 13.57M $ 13.57M Circulation Supply 5.51K 5.51K 5.51K Total Supply 5,506.0 5,506.0 5,506.0

The current Market Cap of Fluid Wrapped Ether is $ 13.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.01. The circulating supply of FWETH is 5.51K, with a total supply of 5506.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.57M.