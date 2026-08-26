FlowX Finance Price Today

The live FlowX Finance (FLX) price today is $ 0.063582, with a 3.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.063582 per FLX.

FlowX Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 422,072, with a circulating supply of 6.64M FLX. During the last 24 hours, FLX traded between $ 0.061983 (low) and $ 0.066039 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.053626.

In short-term performance, FLX moved +0.27% in the last hour and +16.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.01.

FlowX Finance (FLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 422.07K$ 422.07K $ 422.07K Volume (24H) $ 85.01$ 85.01 $ 85.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 635.82K$ 635.82K $ 635.82K Circulation Supply 6.64M 6.64M 6.64M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FlowX Finance is $ 422.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.01. The circulating supply of FLX is 6.64M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 635.82K.