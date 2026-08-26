Fletcher by Virtuals Price Today

The live Fletcher by Virtuals (FLETCHER) price today is $ 0, with a 39.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLETCHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLETCHER.

Fletcher by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 68,568, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FLETCHER. During the last 24 hours, FLETCHER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLETCHER moved +10.77% in the last hour and +618.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fletcher by Virtuals (FLETCHER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.57K$ 68.57K $ 68.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.57K$ 68.57K $ 68.57K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fletcher by Virtuals is $ 68.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLETCHER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.57K.