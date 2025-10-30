Flaze Coin (FLAZE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00281807 24H High $ 0.00289754 All Time High $ 0.01720448 Lowest Price $ 0.00211363 Price Change (1H) +0.24% Price Change (1D) +0.08% Price Change (7D) -0.69%

Flaze Coin (FLAZE) real-time price is $0.00288451. Over the past 24 hours, FLAZE traded between a low of $ 0.00281807 and a high of $ 0.00289754, showing active market volatility. FLAZE's all-time high price is $ 0.01720448, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00211363.

In terms of short-term performance, FLAZE has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, +0.08% over 24 hours, and -0.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flaze Coin (FLAZE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.57K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.57K Circulation Supply 19.27M Total Supply 19,265,572.042045552

The current Market Cap of Flaze Coin is $ 55.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLAZE is 19.27M, with a total supply of 19265572.042045552. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.57K.