Flaze Coin ($FLAZE) is a cryptocurrency associated with FlazeChain, a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It aims to provide ultra-fast, low-cost transactions for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, including a decentralized exchange (DEX), staking, and a launchpad for real-world assets (RWA). The project is positioned as a future-focused financial ecosystem. Flaze Coin can be used within the FlazeChain ecosystem for: Engaging with the RWA launchpad for project launches. Specific use cases may expand as the ecosystem develops. Paying ultra low cost transaction fees on the FlazeChain network. Trading on Flaze DEX. Participating in staking to earn rewards. *some features may not have been developed yet