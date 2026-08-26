FixedCoin Price Today

The live FixedCoin (FIX) price today is $ 2.0, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIX to USD conversion rate is $ 2.0 per FIX.

FixedCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,987.62, with a circulating supply of 9.99K FIX. During the last 24 hours, FIX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.88, while the all-time low was $ 1.26.

In short-term performance, FIX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +17.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.53.

FixedCoin (FIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.99K$ 19.99K $ 19.99K Volume (24H) $ 9.53$ 9.53 $ 9.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.99K$ 19.99K $ 19.99K Circulation Supply 9.99K 9.99K 9.99K Total Supply 9,994.53718861 9,994.53718861 9,994.53718861

The current Market Cap of FixedCoin is $ 19.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.53. The circulating supply of FIX is 9.99K, with a total supply of 9994.53718861. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.99K.