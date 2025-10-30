Felysyum (FELY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low $ 0.338922
24H High $ 0.351314
All Time High $ 0.356321
Lowest Price $ 0.240519
Price Change (1H) +0.00%
Price Change (1D) +1.19%
Price Change (7D) +0.73%

Felysyum (FELY) real-time price is $0.348078. Over the past 24 hours, FELY traded between a low of $ 0.338922 and a high of $ 0.351314, showing active market volatility. FELY's all-time high price is $ 0.356321, while its all-time low price is $ 0.240519.

In terms of short-term performance, FELY has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, +1.19% over 24 hours, and +0.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Felysyum (FELY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.23M
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.04M
Circulation Supply 43.77M
Total Supply 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Felysyum is $ 15.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FELY is 43.77M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.04M.