Eyed Exchange Price Today

The live Eyed Exchange (EYED) price today is $ 0, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current EYED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EYED.

Eyed Exchange currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 161,654, with a circulating supply of 888.81M EYED. During the last 24 hours, EYED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00360947, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EYED moved +1.45% in the last hour and -32.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.81K.

Eyed Exchange (EYED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 161.65K$ 161.65K $ 161.65K Volume (24H) $ 8.81K$ 8.81K $ 8.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.84K$ 179.84K $ 179.84K Circulation Supply 888.81M 888.81M 888.81M Total Supply 988,806,105.151925 988,806,105.151925 988,806,105.151925

The current Market Cap of Eyed Exchange is $ 161.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.81K. The circulating supply of EYED is 888.81M, with a total supply of 988806105.151925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.84K.