Exotic Markets Price Today

The live Exotic Markets (EXO) price today is $ 0.105907, with a 2.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.105907 per EXO.

Exotic Markets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 96,403, with a circulating supply of 909.98K EXO. During the last 24 hours, EXO traded between $ 0.105128 (low) and $ 0.109768 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.78, while the all-time low was $ 0.077024.

In short-term performance, EXO moved +0.16% in the last hour and +23.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 179.67.

Exotic Markets (EXO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.40K$ 96.40K $ 96.40K Volume (24H) $ 179.67$ 179.67 $ 179.67 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 909.98K 909.98K 909.98K Total Supply 9,999,976.602852 9,999,976.602852 9,999,976.602852

The current Market Cap of Exotic Markets is $ 96.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 179.67. The circulating supply of EXO is 909.98K, with a total supply of 9999976.602852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.