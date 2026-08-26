Evrmore Price Today

The live Evrmore (EVR) price today is $ 0, with a 10.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EVR.

Evrmore currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,815, with a circulating supply of 11.15B EVR. During the last 24 hours, EVR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EVR moved -- in the last hour and -18.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Evrmore (EVR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.82K$ 147.82K $ 147.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.82K$ 147.82K $ 147.82K Circulation Supply 11.15B 11.15B 11.15B Total Supply 11,147,196,912.26588 11,147,196,912.26588 11,147,196,912.26588

The current Market Cap of Evrmore is $ 147.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVR is 11.15B, with a total supply of 11147196912.26588. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.82K.