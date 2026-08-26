ENIMZ Price Today

The live ENIMZ (ENIMZ) price today is $ 0.00996003, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current ENIMZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00996003 per ENIMZ.

ENIMZ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 924,566, with a circulating supply of 92.83M ENIMZ. During the last 24 hours, ENIMZ traded between $ 0.00989981 (low) and $ 0.00996048 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02979543, while the all-time low was $ 0.00824487.

In short-term performance, ENIMZ moved -- in the last hour and +0.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 150.49.

ENIMZ (ENIMZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 924.57K$ 924.57K $ 924.57K Volume (24H) $ 150.49$ 150.49 $ 150.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 924.57K$ 924.57K $ 924.57K Circulation Supply 92.83M 92.83M 92.83M Total Supply 92,827,154.04171261 92,827,154.04171261 92,827,154.04171261

The current Market Cap of ENIMZ is $ 924.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 150.49. The circulating supply of ENIMZ is 92.83M, with a total supply of 92827154.04171261. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 924.57K.