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The live Emorya Finance price today is 0 USD.EMR market cap is 153,316 USD. Track real-time EMR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Emorya Finance price today is 0 USD.EMR market cap is 153,316 USD. Track real-time EMR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Emorya Finance Price (EMR)

Unlisted

1 EMR to USD Live Price:

$0.00016602
$0.00016602$0.00016602
-0.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Emorya Finance (EMR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:17:04 (UTC+8)

Emorya Finance Price Today

The live Emorya Finance (EMR) price today is $ 0, with a 10.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EMR.

Emorya Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 153,316, with a circulating supply of 947.90M EMR. During the last 24 hours, EMR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04461771, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EMR moved -0.00% in the last hour and -13.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 921.00.

Emorya Finance (EMR) Market Information

$ 153.32K
$ 153.32K$ 153.32K

$ 921.00
$ 921.00$ 921.00

$ 161.74K
$ 161.74K$ 161.74K

947.90M
947.90M 947.90M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Emorya Finance is $ 153.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 921.00. The circulating supply of EMR is 947.90M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.74K.

Emorya Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04461771
$ 0.04461771$ 0.04461771

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

-10.00%

-13.49%

-13.49%

Price Prediction for Emorya Finance

Emorya Finance (EMR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EMR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Emorya Finance (EMR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Emorya Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Emorya Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EMR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Emorya Finance Price Prediction.

What is Emorya Finance (EMR)

Emorya is an innovative platform that combines sports and blockchain technology to provide users with a unique and rewarding experience. Through the user-friendly Emorya mobile application, individuals can pursue better health and financial success. Our goal is to offer people worldwide the chance to earn money while living life on their own terms, using a virtual currency called $EMRS, which is earned by tracking calories burned throughout the day. Emorya in the MultiversX Blockchain: Emorya thrives within the MultiversX blockchain, known for its scalability and security. Two tokens, $EMR and $EMRS, work seamlessly together within this ecosystem. $EMRS is earned through physical activity milestones tracked in the Emorya app, while $EMR represents a path to withdrawal and financial freedom. The value of these tokens increases with each transaction, making them attractive for both users and investors.

Financial Independence and Prosperity:

Emorya offers unprecedented opportunities for individuals worldwide to enhance their prosperity while embracing an active and healthy lifestyle. By adapting to technological and economic changes, Emorya aims to provide financial independence to people globally. The program operates by rewarding users with $EMRS coins, which can be converted into $EMR currency through the app. Conversion Process: The Emorya Sports App tracks daily calorie consumption, granting users $EMRS coins based on their progress. Converting $EMRS to $EMR is a simple process through the app's intuitive interface, with a 3% conversion fee. The $EMRS coin holds an intrinsic value of 30% of the market capitalization attributed to the $EMR coin, injecting significant value into the digital asset.

The First Hyper Deflationary concept with supply limited to 1 Million. The STOP Burn Concept was designed so that if the total supply of EMR will reach 1 Million, all of the Burn Functions of EMR will be Halted making EMR more RARE and VALUABLE and also making from EMR

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Emorya Finance

Which blockchain network does Emorya Finance run on?

Emorya Finance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of EMR?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -10.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Emorya Finance belong to?

Emorya Finance falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Move To Earn,MultiversX Ecosystem,Payment Solutions category. This classification helps investors compare EMR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Emorya Finance?

Its market capitalization is $153316, placing the asset at rank #4884. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of EMR is currently circulating?

There are 947895747.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Emorya Finance today?

Over the past day, EMR generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Emorya Finance fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Emorya Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:17:04 (UTC+8)

Emorya Finance (EMR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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