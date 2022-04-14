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Top Move To Earn Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Move To Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00721953
+0.67%
-0.02%
+13.20%
$ 22.46M
$ 25.61M
2
SuperWalk GRND
SuperWalk GRND
GRND
$ 0.00953655
+0.03%
+0.01%
+6.24%
$ 7.73M
$ 73.36K
3
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00035233
-0.28%
-0.00%
+0.51%
$ 4.69M
$ 293.53K
4
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.000632
0.00%
--
-1.46%
$ 2.91M
$ 12.91
5
Moonwalk Fitness
Moonwalk Fitness
MF
$ 0.00748288
+0.30%
-0.00%
+5.77%
$ 1.42M
$ 62.96K
6
MediTechX
MediTechX
MTX
$ 0.051516
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.39M
$ 106.29K
7
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
GST-SOL
$ 0.00119009
+0.10%
+0.03%
+20.17%
$ 1.37M
$ 173.84K
8
Galvan
Galvan
IZE
$ 7.295E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 902.74K
--
9
KCAL
KCAL
KCAL
$ 0.01344575
0.00%
--
-2.11%
$ 672.29K
$ 12.91
10
dotmoovs
dotmoovs
MOOV
$ 0.00029196
0.00%
-0.01%
+9.17%
$ 291.96K
$ 6.01K
11
Walken
Walken
WLKN
$ 0.00017233
+0.36%
-0.02%
+20.87%
$ 284.71K
$ 1.33K
12
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
GST-BSC
$ 0.00118686
+0.01%
+0.01%
+2.90%
$ 252.72K
$ 732.94
13
Athledium
Athledium
AEM
$ 0.04373508
+0.10%
+0.01%
+23.97%
$ 159.49K
$ 1.59M
14
Emorya Finance
Emorya Finance
EMR
$ 0.00016174
0.00%
-0.10%
-10.38%
$ 153.31K
$ 920.99
15
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00158402
+0.29%
-0.02%
+13.37%
$ 153.25K
$ 314.10
16
Runwago
Runwago
RUNWAGO
$ 0.00193407
-0.51%
-0.03%
-12.47%
$ 99.71K
$ 385.99
17
MixMarvel
MixMarvel
MIX
$ 1.7E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+3.66%
$ 16.96K
--
18
PUMLx
PUMLx
PUMLX
$ 4.496E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+1.08%
$ 14.39K
--
19
SolNav AI
SolNav AI
SOLNAV
$ 0.00012213
+0.17%
-0.04%
+15.01%
$ 12.21K
$ 10.64
20
Force
Force
FRC
$ 0.0002154
-0.19%
0.00%
-0.28%
--
$ 29.00M
21
FIT
FIT
FIT
$ 0.00004804
+0.17%
+0.35%
-0.17%
--
$ 122.98M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Move To Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Move To Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $44.98M.
What is the best-performing Move To Earn token right now?
Among Move To Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, FIT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.35% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Move To Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Move To Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Move To Earn tokens include GMT, GRND, SWEAT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Move To Earn category?
The combined market capitalization of all Move To Earn tokens is approximately $44.98M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Move To Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.