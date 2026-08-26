Ekstra AI Price Today

The live Ekstra AI (XTRA) price today is $ 0, with a 8.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XTRA.

Ekstra AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 164,831, with a circulating supply of 924.84M XTRA. During the last 24 hours, XTRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00102544, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XTRA moved +0.09% in the last hour and +23.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.89K.

Ekstra AI (XTRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.83K$ 164.83K $ 164.83K Volume (24H) $ 1.89K$ 1.89K $ 1.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 178.20K$ 178.20K $ 178.20K Circulation Supply 924.84M 924.84M 924.84M Total Supply 999,837,158.092987 999,837,158.092987 999,837,158.092987

The current Market Cap of Ekstra AI is $ 164.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.89K. The circulating supply of XTRA is 924.84M, with a total supply of 999837158.092987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.20K.