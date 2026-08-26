Ekstra AI Price (XTRA)
The live Ekstra AI (XTRA) price today is $ 0, with a 8.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XTRA.
Ekstra AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 164,831, with a circulating supply of 924.84M XTRA. During the last 24 hours, XTRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00102544, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, XTRA moved +0.09% in the last hour and +23.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.89K.
The current Market Cap of Ekstra AI is $ 164.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.89K. The circulating supply of XTRA is 924.84M, with a total supply of 999837158.092987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.20K.
+0.09%
-8.89%
+23.48%
+23.48%
In 2040, the price of Ekstra AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ekstra AI is a real-world intelligence network focused on converting cameras and sensors into structured data and APIs that developers and businesses can use. The project processes physical-world activity through AI models to generate outputs such as traffic analytics, parking availability, foot traffic insights, occupancy data, movement patterns, and other environmental intelligence signals.
The network is designed to support contributor participation through the $XTRA token, which is intended to coordinate access, rewards, and ecosystem activity. Contributors may connect supported infrastructure to the network, while developers and businesses can use the ecosystem for future API access, analytics, and related services.
Ekstra AI is currently focused on expanding its intelligence infrastructure, onboarding contributors, and developing tools for real-world data applications.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of Ekstra AI?
Ekstra AI is trading at $, showing a price movement of -8.89% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is XTRA today?
The price volatility of XTRA within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Ekstra AI?
The token fluctuated between $ (low) and $ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has XTRA generated?
In the last 24 hours, XTRA accumulated $-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is $0.00102544, and the all-time low is $. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Ekstra AI?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does XTRA compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, XTRA shows competitive performance, supported by $-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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