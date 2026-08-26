EGL1 Price Today

The live EGL1 (EGL1) price today is $ 0.01134447, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current EGL1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01134447 per EGL1.

EGL1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10,838,143, with a circulating supply of 955.37M EGL1. During the last 24 hours, EGL1 traded between $ 0.01130099 (low) and $ 0.0115079 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.122851, while the all-time low was $ 0.01008437.

In short-term performance, EGL1 moved -0.04% in the last hour and -20.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 942.39K.

EGL1 (EGL1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.84M$ 10.84M $ 10.84M Volume (24H) $ 942.39K$ 942.39K $ 942.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.34M$ 11.34M $ 11.34M Circulation Supply 955.37M 955.37M 955.37M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EGL1 is $ 10.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 942.39K. The circulating supply of EGL1 is 955.37M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.34M.