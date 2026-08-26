edeXa Price Today

The live edeXa (EDX) price today is $ 0.01281044, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01281044 per EDX.

edeXa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,790,289, with a circulating supply of 764.24M EDX. During the last 24 hours, EDX traded between $ 0.01255279 (low) and $ 0.01281277 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07137, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EDX moved +2.02% in the last hour and +1.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 120.74.

edeXa (EDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.79M$ 9.79M $ 9.79M Volume (24H) $ 120.74$ 120.74 $ 120.74 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.03M$ 32.03M $ 32.03M Circulation Supply 764.24M 764.24M 764.24M Total Supply 2,500,000,000.0 2,500,000,000.0 2,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of edeXa is $ 9.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 120.74. The circulating supply of EDX is 764.24M, with a total supply of 2500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.03M.