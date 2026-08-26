earnAUSD Price Today

The live earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) price today is $ 1.01, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current EARNAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.01 per EARNAUSD.

earnAUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,931,806, with a circulating supply of 22.70M EARNAUSD. During the last 24 hours, EARNAUSD traded between $ 1.01 (low) and $ 1.01 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.947866.

In short-term performance, EARNAUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.86.

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.93M$ 22.93M $ 22.93M Volume (24H) $ 19.86$ 19.86 $ 19.86 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.93M$ 22.93M $ 22.93M Circulation Supply 22.70M 22.70M 22.70M Total Supply 22,702,615.405734 22,702,615.405734 22,702,615.405734

The current Market Cap of earnAUSD is $ 22.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.86. The circulating supply of EARNAUSD is 22.70M, with a total supply of 22702615.405734. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.93M.