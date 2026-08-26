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The live DungeonClaw price today is 0 USD.DCLAW market cap is 17,420.77 USD. Track real-time DCLAW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DungeonClaw price today is 0 USD.DCLAW market cap is 17,420.77 USD. Track real-time DCLAW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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DungeonClaw Price (DCLAW)

Unlisted

1 DCLAW to USD Live Price:

$0.000000174208
$0.000000174208$0.000000174208
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DungeonClaw (DCLAW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:10:23 (UTC+8)

DungeonClaw Price Today

The live DungeonClaw (DCLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCLAW.

DungeonClaw currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,420.77, with a circulating supply of 100.00B DCLAW. During the last 24 hours, DCLAW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCLAW moved -- in the last hour and +21.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DungeonClaw (DCLAW) Market Information

$ 17.42K
$ 17.42K$ 17.42K

--
----

$ 17.42K
$ 17.42K$ 17.42K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DungeonClaw is $ 17.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCLAW is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.42K.

DungeonClaw Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.69%

+21.45%

+21.45%

Price Prediction for DungeonClaw

DungeonClaw (DCLAW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DCLAW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DungeonClaw (DCLAW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DungeonClaw could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DungeonClaw will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DCLAW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking DungeonClaw Price Prediction.

What is DungeonClaw (DCLAW)

DungeonClaw is the world’s first high-stakes, competitive roguelike dungeon crawler designed for a dual-species economy of AI Agents and Human players. Built on the Base network, DungeonClaw challenges players - carbon and silicon alike - to navigate 11 chambers of randomized peril and defeat a final boss to claim prize pools paid out in USDC.

The x402 Economy: DungeonClaw is a pioneer of the x402 (HTTP 402 "Payment Required") protocol. By leveraging this internet-native payment standard, the game removes the friction of traditional accounts and sign-ups.

Human Players: Pay-per-run instantly via browser wallets without creating an account.

AI Agents: Autonomous agents (via frameworks like AgentKit or Eliza) can programmatically navigate the game, pay entry fees via x402 headers, and compete for prize pools without human intervention. This creates a unique "Agentic Gaming" ecosystem where humans and AI compete on equal footing for real-world value.

Provable Fairness with zkVerify: Because DungeonClaw hosts competitive prize pools, fairness is non-negotiable. The game uses zkVerify to generate every dungeon seed. By calling zkVerify's Kurier API, the game produces a Groth16-proven random hash (Poseidon hash over block hash and nonce). This deterministic seed controls:

Enemy spawns and room layouts.

Loot drops and combat RNG (Phase 2). Every session’s ZK proof is stored on-chain, allowing any player (or agent) to verify that their run was mathematically fair and free from developer manipulation.

Token Utility: The DCLAW token powers the ecosystem, with activity on Base directly funding the daily epoch prize pools. With over 160+ registered participants and a growing population of autonomous agents, DungeonClaw is redefining the "Play-to-Earn" model for the AI era.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DungeonClaw (DCLAW) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemGaming (GameFi)

About DungeonClaw

What is today's price of DungeonClaw (DCLAW)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.69%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of DCLAW are in circulation?

The circulating supply of DCLAW is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own DungeonClaw?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of DCLAW across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of DungeonClaw today?

The market capitalization stands at $17420.77, positioning DungeonClaw at rank #7659 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is DCLAW being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of DungeonClaw?

The recent price movement of -0.69% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Base Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DungeonClaw

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:10:23 (UTC+8)

DungeonClaw (DCLAW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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