DOGITA Price Today

The live DOGITA (DOGA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOGA.

DOGITA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,187, with a circulating supply of 100.00B DOGA. During the last 24 hours, DOGA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOGA moved -- in the last hour and +11.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DOGITA (DOGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.19K$ 34.19K $ 34.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.19K$ 34.19K $ 34.19K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DOGITA is $ 34.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOGA is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.19K.