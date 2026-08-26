Dogeshit Price Today

The live Dogeshit (SHIT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIT.

Dogeshit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,261, with a circulating supply of 420.69B SHIT. During the last 24 hours, SHIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIT moved +0.32% in the last hour and -9.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dogeshit (SHIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.26K$ 147.26K $ 147.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.26K$ 147.26K $ 147.26K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dogeshit is $ 147.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIT is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.26K.