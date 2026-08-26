deployer Price Today

The live deployer (DEPLOYER) price today is $ 0, with a 8.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEPLOYER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEPLOYER.

deployer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,863.36, with a circulating supply of 502.74M DEPLOYER. During the last 24 hours, DEPLOYER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEPLOYER moved -0.18% in the last hour and +33.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

deployer (DEPLOYER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.86K$ 14.86K $ 14.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.57K$ 29.57K $ 29.57K Circulation Supply 502.74M 502.74M 502.74M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of deployer is $ 14.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEPLOYER is 502.74M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.57K.