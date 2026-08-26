Depinsim Price Today

The live Depinsim (ESIM) price today is $ 0.02084513, with a 6.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current ESIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02084513 per ESIM.

Depinsim currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,803,670, with a circulating supply of 134.50M ESIM. During the last 24 hours, ESIM traded between $ 0.01939715 (low) and $ 0.02168632 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.144218, while the all-time low was $ 0.00300367.

In short-term performance, ESIM moved +0.16% in the last hour and -13.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.30K.

Depinsim (ESIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.80M$ 2.80M $ 2.80M Volume (24H) $ 12.30K$ 12.30K $ 12.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.85M$ 20.85M $ 20.85M Circulation Supply 134.50M 134.50M 134.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Depinsim is $ 2.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.30K. The circulating supply of ESIM is 134.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.85M.