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Top Communication Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Communication sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.438
+0.84%
-2.69%
+6.47%
$ 3.88B
$ 1.11M
2
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2162
+2.26%
-2.25%
+19.76%
$ 720.51M
$ 1.82M
3
XPIN Network
XPIN Network
XPIN
$ 0.0011055
+0.44%
+5.96%
+2.57%
$ 41.19M
$ 129.84M
4
Helium Network Token
Helium Network Token
HNT
$ 0.213
+0.69%
+4.21%
+18.44%
$ 38.29M
$ 395.78K
5
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004801
+0.50%
-0.15%
-6.58%
$ 25.20M
$ 13.15M
6
TOWNS
TOWNS
TOWNS
$ 0.002386
+0.25%
-3.76%
-1.12%
$ 7.25M
$ 31.38M
7
NKN
NKN
NKN
$ 0.00616352
-0.31%
-0.01%
+13.97%
$ 4.96M
$ 273.21K
8
Session Token
Session Token
SESH
$ 0.01939072
+0.24%
-0.15%
+38.95%
$ 2.94M
$ 5.19K
9
Depinsim
Depinsim
ESIM
$ 0.02070402
+1.23%
+0.06%
-10.48%
$ 2.78M
$ 11.98K
10
PirateCash
PirateCash
PIRATE
$ 0.02103554
+0.13%
-0.00%
+4.67%
$ 1.47M
$ 247.71K
11
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 5.50239E-7
+0.79%
-0.21%
+21.71%
$ 1.46M
--
12
ADAMANT Messenger
ADAMANT Messenger
ADM
$ 0.01248485
-0.03%
-0.35%
-9.17%
$ 1.43M
$ 31.50K
13
Solchat
Solchat
CHAT
$ 0.03379869
+0.18%
-0.04%
+15.42%
$ 303.90K
$ 399.80
14
Vu
Vu
VU
$ 0.00012317
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 55.43K
$ 78.87
15
Sylo
Sylo
SYLO
$ 5.28E-6
+0.38%
+1.63%
-3.12%
$ 52.77K
--
16
AnChat
AnChat
ANCHAT
$ 2.455E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
+28.00%
$ 18.08K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Communication tokens and why are they popular?
Communication tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.73B.
What is the best-performing Communication token right now?
Among Communication tokens tracked on MEXC, XPIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.96% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Communication tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Communication tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Communication tokens include GRAM, JUP, XPIN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Communication category?
The combined market capitalization of all Communication tokens is approximately $4.73B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Communication sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.