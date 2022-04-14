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Top Game Studio Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Game Studio sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03866
+3.14%
+7.60%
+5.54%
$ 30.08M
$ 2.46M
2
Power Protocol
Power Protocol
POWER
$ 0.07265
+0.01%
-11.67%
-19.26%
$ 15.16M
$ 2.99M
3
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.02511
+0.64%
-1.73%
+3.17%
$ 10.86M
$ 2.46M
4
Redbrick
Redbrick
BRIC
$ 0.00078972
0.00%
0.00%
+2.07%
$ 185.66K
$ 57.05
5
Delabs Games
Delabs Games
DELABS
$ 0.00023789
+0.12%
-0.09%
-0.77%
$ 178.50K
$ 26.63
6
BIG Indie Games
BIG Indie Games
BIG
$ 0.00396095
0.00%
--
+6.56%
$ 48.38K
$ 37.89
7
Nebula3
Nebula3
SN3
$ 0.0002573
+0.57%
+2.25%
-15.36%
--
$ 209.91M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Game Studio tokens and why are they popular?
Game Studio tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $56.51M.
What is the best-performing Game Studio token right now?
Among Game Studio tokens tracked on MEXC, PLAY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Game Studio tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 Game Studio tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Game Studio tokens include PLAY, POWER, GODS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Game Studio category?
The combined market capitalization of all Game Studio tokens is approximately $56.51M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Game Studio sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.